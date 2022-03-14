Uudised
14.03.2022, 17:38

Briti filmiauhindu jagati Ukraina-meelselt: õhtujuht määras Putinile uue viipekeelse vaste, Andy Serkis pahandas põgenike tõrjumise pärast

 (4)
Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis
FOTO: AFP | TOLGA AKMEN,AFP

Royal Albert Hallis jagati pidulikul galal välja Briti filmi- ja teleauhinnad Baftad. Paljud staarid kasutasid seda glamuurset platvormi, et ühel või teisel viisil avaldada toetust Ukrainale.

Nii oli õhtujuhil Rebel Wilsonil eriline tervitus Vladimir Putinile - nimelt näitas ta Venemaa diktaatorile keskmist sõrme. "See märk käib igas viipekeeles Putini kohta."

Paljud staarid olid rinda pannud sinikollase lindi.

"Sõrmuste isanda" filmides Guglunki mänginud Andy Serkis aga noomis Briti siseministrit Priti Patelit Ühendkuningriigi võetud jäiga hoiaku eest Ukraina põgenike suhtes - riik on seni andnud viisa vaid 300 sõjapõgenikule.

"Priti Pateli debüütfilm "Vaenulik vastuvõtt" põrkus probleemidele. Ja selle järg "Kõik põgenikud on oodatud, aga mõned on rohkem oodatud kui teised" on juba täielik õudukas," iroonitses Serkis oma kõnes, enne kui kuulutas välja parimat režisööri.

Briti tele- ja filmiauhindade võitjad:

Parim film

  • The Power of the Dog

  • Belfast

  • Don't Look Up

  • Dune

  • Licorice Pizza

Silmapaistev Briti film

  • Belfast

  • After Love

  • Ali & Ava

  • Boiling Point

  • Cyrano

  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie

  • House of Gucci

  • Last Night in Soho

  • No Time to Die

  • Passing

Parim naispeaosa

  • Joanna Scanlan - After Love

  • Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

  • Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

  • Emilia Jones - Coda

  • Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World

  • Tessa Thompson - Passing

Parim meespeaosa

  • Will Smith - King Richard

  • Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

  • Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

  • Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Parim naiskõrvalosa

  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

  • Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

  • Ann Dowd - Mass

  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

  • Ruth Negga - Passing

Parim meeskõrvalosa

  • Troy Kotsur - Coda

  • Mike Faist - West Side Story

  • Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

  • Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

  • Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Parim režii

  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

  • Aleem Khan - After Love

  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

  • Audrey Diwan - Happening

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

  • Julia Ducournau - Titane

Tõusev täht

  • Lashana Lynch

  • Ariana DeBose

  • Harris Dickinson

  • Millicent Simmonds

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee

Silmapaistev debüüt Briti stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt

  • The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (stsenarist/režissöör)

  • After Love - Aleem Khan (stsenarist/režissöör)

  • Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (produtsent)

  • Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (produtsent)

  • Passing - Rebecca Hall (stsenarist/režissöör)

Parim mitte-ingliskeelne film

  • Drive My Car

  • The Hand of God

  • Parallel Mothers

  • Petite Maman

  • The Worst Person in the World

Parim dokumentaal

  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

  • Becoming Cousteau

  • Cow

  • Flee

  • The Rescue

Parim animafilm

  • Encanto

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • The Mitchells vs The Machines

Parim originaalkäsikiri

  • Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

  • Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh

  • Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

  • King Richard - Zach Baylin

Parim mugandatud käsikiri

  • Coda - Sian Heder

  • Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

  • Dune - Denis Villeneuve

  • The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

  • The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Parim originaalmuusika

  • Dune - Hans Zimmer

  • Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

  • Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

  • The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

  • The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

  • West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

  • Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

  • Dune - Francine Maisler

  • The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

  • King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

Parim operaatoritöö

  • Dune - Greig Fraser

  • Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

  • No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

  • The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Parimad kostüümid

  • Cruella - Jenny Beavan

  • Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

  • Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

  • The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

  • Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Parim montaaž

  • No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

  • Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile

  • Dune - Joe Walker

  • Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

  • Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Parim kunstnikutöö

  • Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

  • Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

  • The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

  • Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

  • West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Parim grimm

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

  • Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

  • Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

  • Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

  • House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Parim heli

  • Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

  • Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

  • No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

  • A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

  • West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Parimad eriefektid

  • Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

  • Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

  • The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

  • No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Parim Briti lühifilm

  • The Black Cop

  • Femme

  • The Palace

  • Stuffed

  • Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

Parim Briti lühianimatsioon

  • Do Not Feed the Pigeons

  • Affairs of the Art

  • Night of the Living Dread

Kommenteeri Loe kommentaare (4)
Delfi
Loe hiljem
Jaga
Kommentaarid