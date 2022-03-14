Briti filmiauhindu jagati Ukraina-meelselt: õhtujuht määras Putinile uue viipekeelse vaste, Andy Serkis pahandas põgenike tõrjumise pärast(4)
Royal Albert Hallis jagati pidulikul galal välja Briti filmi- ja teleauhinnad Baftad. Paljud staarid kasutasid seda glamuurset platvormi, et ühel või teisel viisil avaldada toetust Ukrainale.
Nii oli õhtujuhil Rebel Wilsonil eriline tervitus Vladimir Putinile - nimelt näitas ta Venemaa diktaatorile keskmist sõrme. "See märk käib igas viipekeeles Putini kohta."
Paljud staarid olid rinda pannud sinikollase lindi.
"Sõrmuste isanda" filmides Guglunki mänginud Andy Serkis aga noomis Briti siseministrit Priti Patelit Ühendkuningriigi võetud jäiga hoiaku eest Ukraina põgenike suhtes - riik on seni andnud viisa vaid 300 sõjapõgenikule.
"Priti Pateli debüütfilm "Vaenulik vastuvõtt" põrkus probleemidele. Ja selle järg "Kõik põgenikud on oodatud, aga mõned on rohkem oodatud kui teised" on juba täielik õudukas," iroonitses Serkis oma kõnes, enne kui kuulutas välja parimat režisööri.
Briti tele- ja filmiauhindade võitjad:
Parim film
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Silmapaistev Briti film
Belfast
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Parim naispeaosa
Joanna Scanlan - After Love
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - Coda
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson - Passing
Parim meespeaosa
Will Smith - King Richard
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Parim naiskõrvalosa
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Parim meeskõrvalosa
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Parim režii
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Aleem Khan - After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan - Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Julia Ducournau - Titane
Tõusev täht
Lashana Lynch
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Silmapaistev debüüt Briti stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt
The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (stsenarist/režissöör)
After Love - Aleem Khan (stsenarist/režissöör)
Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (produtsent)
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (produtsent)
Passing - Rebecca Hall (stsenarist/režissöör)
Parim mitte-ingliskeelne film
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Parim dokumentaal
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Parim animafilm
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Parim originaalkäsikiri
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Parim mugandatud käsikiri
Coda - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune - Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Parim originaalmuusika
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Casting
West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Parim operaatoritöö
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Parimad kostüümid
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Parim montaaž
No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Parim kunstnikutöö
Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Parim grimm
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Parim heli
Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Parimad eriefektid
Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Parim Briti lühifilm
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Parim Briti lühianimatsioon
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Affairs of the Art
Night of the Living Dread