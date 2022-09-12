173. Kinoveebi Jututuba | „The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ vs. „House of the Dragon“(3)
„Kinoveebi Jututoa“ 173. saates arutavad Ragnar, Henryk ja Raiko nende filmide ja seriaalide üle, mida on nad vahepeal koduste vahendite (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ jne) abil vaadanud (House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Resident Alien, She-Hulk jpm!)
Vaata saadet:
Kuula saadet:
Sisukord (videos):
5:12 Sissejuhatus (+Raiko Gamescomi muljed)
27:38 Mis filme ja seriaale on Raiko, Henryk ja Ragnar kodus vaadanud?
27:38 Raiko: House of the Dragon (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022), Resident Alien (2021), Sword Art Online (2012), Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (2022), Samaritan (2022), Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022), Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021), She-Hulk (2022)
1:49:22 Ragnar: Equinox (2020), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022), House of the Dragon (2022)
2:01:40 Henryk: The Sandman (2022), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) , The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022), Lost Ollie (2022), Younger (2015), Ernest and Celestine (2017), Sarah & Duck (2013), Messy Goes to Okido (2015), School of Roars (2017), Pippi Longstocking (1997), Maya the Bee (2012), Simon (2016), Shaun the Sheep (2007), Moominvalley (2019), Hey Duggee (2014) , Zack and Quack (2012)
2:41:58 Mida saab praegu kinodes näha (alates 02.09)?
2:49:25 Mida saab kinodes näha alates 09.09?
