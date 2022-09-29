176. Kinoveebi Jututuba | Kas „Kalev“ toob Eestile lõpuks ka Oscari?(27)
„Kinoveebi Jututoa“ 176. saates arutavad Ragnar, Henryk ja Raiko nende filmide ja seriaalide üle, mida on nad vahepeal koduste vahendite (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ jne) abil vaadanud (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, She-Hulk, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, House of the Dragon, Andor)
Lisaks anname hinnangu uutele kinofilmidele „Ära muretse, kullake“, „Kalev“ ja „Kurbuse kolmnurk“
Vaata filmi:
Kuula saadet:
Sisukord (Youtube)
0:00 Saate algus
12:40 Sissejuhatus
15:16 Kuulajate kommentaarid
38:29 Mis filme ja seriaale on Raiko, Henryk ja Ragnar kodus vaadanud?
Raiko: Black Summoner (2022), Classroom of the Elite (2017), Overlord (2015), Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (2022), She-Hulk (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
Henryk: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)
Ragnar: House of the Dragon (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022– ), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022– )
2:13:31 Mida saab praegu kinodes näha (alates 23.09)?
2:19:10 Anname hinnangud uutele kinofilmidele: „Ära muretse, kullake“, „Kalev“ ja „Kurbuse kolmnurk“.
3:22:44 Mida saab kinodes näha alates 30.09?
Sisukord (Spotify, Apple Podcast , Delfi Tasku jne):
0:00 Sissejuhatus
2:37 Kuulajate kommentaarid
25:50 Mis filme ja seriaale on Raiko, Henryk ja Ragnar kodus vaadanud?
Raiko: Black Summoner (2022), Classroom of the Elite (2017), Overlord (2015), Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (2022), She-Hulk (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
Henryk: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)
Ragnar: House of the Dragon (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022– ), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022– )
2:00:51 Mida saab praegu kinodes näha (alates 23.09)?
2:06:32 Anname hinnangud uutele kinofilmidele: „Ära muretse, kullake“, „Kalev“ ja „Kurbuse kolmnurk“.
3:10:04 Mida saab kinodes näha alates 30.09?
Kõik saated on leitavad ka Kinosaade.ee, Delfi Taskus, Apple Podcasts, Spotify ja kõikides teistes podcasti rakendustes.
Lisaks leiab meid veel Facebookist, YouTubest ja Twitchist Kinosaade nime alt.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kinosaade
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBOcl_yALcrk-U7Ou5BQCw
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/kinosaade
Kodulehekülg: https://kinosaade.ee/
Discord: discord.gg/B2zbCWPCc3