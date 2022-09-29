176. Kinoveebi Jututuba | Kas „Kalev“ toob Eestile lõpuks ka Oscari?

Lisaks anname hinnangu uutele kinofilmidele „Ära muretse, kullake“, „Kalev“ ja „Kurbuse kolmnurk“

Sisukord (Youtube)

0:00 Saate algus

12:40 Sissejuhatus

15:16 Kuulajate kommentaarid

38:29 Mis filme ja seriaale on Raiko, Henryk ja Ragnar kodus vaadanud?

Raiko: Black Summoner (2022), Classroom of the Elite (2017), Overlord (2015), Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (2022), She-Hulk (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

Henryk: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

Ragnar: House of the Dragon (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022– ), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022– )

2:13:31 Mida saab praegu kinodes näha (alates 23.09)?

2:19:10 Anname hinnangud uutele kinofilmidele: „Ära muretse, kullake“, „Kalev“ ja „Kurbuse kolmnurk“.

3:22:44 Mida saab kinodes näha alates 30.09?

Sisukord (Spotify, Apple Podcast , Delfi Tasku jne):

0:00 Sissejuhatus

2:37 Kuulajate kommentaarid

25:50 Mis filme ja seriaale on Raiko, Henryk ja Ragnar kodus vaadanud?

2:00:51 Mida saab praegu kinodes näha (alates 23.09)?

2:06:32 Anname hinnangud uutele kinofilmidele: „Ära muretse, kullake“, „Kalev“ ja „Kurbuse kolmnurk“.

3:10:04 Mida saab kinodes näha alates 30.09?

