178. Kinoveebi Jututuba | Kas „Rick and Morty“ pole tõesti enam nii hea kui varem?(6)
„Kinoveebi Jututoa“ 178. saates arutavad Ragnar, Henryk ja Raiko nende filmide ja seriaalide üle, mida on nad vahepeal koduste vahendite (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ jne) abil vaadanud (Star Wars, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, Werewolf by Night, House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, Andor jpm!).
Lisaks anname hinnangu uutele kinofilmidele „Suur soo“ ja „Naeratus“
Vaata saadet:
Kuula saadet:
Sisukord
0:00 Saate algus
11:17 Sissejuhatus
15:20 Mis filme ja seriaale on Raiko, Henryk ja Ragnar kodus vaadanud?
Raiko: The Redeem Team (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (2022), Mob Psycho 100 (2016), Spy x Family (2022), Werewolf by Night (2022), Palju koobaste asju, becase of reasons…
57:37 Ragnar annab hinnangu uuele kinofilmile „Suur soo“
Henryk: Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), House of the Dragon (2022), Rick and Morty (2013), Dickinson (2019)
Ragnar: Rick and Morty (2013), Andor (2022 – ), Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
2:51:00 Mida saab praegu kinodes näha (alates 07.10)?
2:51:54 Anname hinnangud uutele kinofilmidele: „Naeratus“
3:18:00 Mida saab kinodes näha alates 14.10?
Kõik saated on leitavad ka Kinosaade.ee, Delfi Taskus, Apple Podcasts, Spotify ja kõikides teistes podcasti rakendustes.
Lisaks leiab meid veel Facebookist, YouTubest ja Twitchist Kinosaade nime alt.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kinosaade
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBOcl_yALcrk-U7Ou5BQCw
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/kinosaade
Kodulehekülg: https://kinosaade.ee/
Discord: discord.gg/B2zbCWPCc3