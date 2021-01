95. Kinoveebi Jututuba | Netflixi ulmefilm "Outside the Wire" on täiesti mõttetu

15:39 Mis filme ja seriaale oleme kodus vaadanud? (Outside the Wire, The Smurfs 2, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Pool, Scare Me, Perfect, Overlord, Cobra Kai, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, The Watch, The Boys, 30 münti, The Classic, Be with you, Ode to my Father, Wandavision, One Night in Miami, Uncle Frank, Sound of Metal, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy.)