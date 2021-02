99. Kinoveebi Jututuba | Kas uus "Mortal Kombat" ületab kõik ootused?

23:10 Mis filme ja seriaale oleme kodus vaadanud? (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Judas and the Black Messiah, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Philosopher's Grandson, The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?, By the Grace of the Gods, Wira, Willy's Wonderland, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies moved to a starter town?, Beyond the Screenplay podcast, Edu (Success/Uspjeh), Ääremaa (Hinterland), Wandavision, Atlantics, Midnight Runners, The Battleship Island, Space Sweepers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, As Above, So Below, Disenchantment: Part 3)