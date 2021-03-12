KULDVAARIKATE NOMINENDID | Need on 2020. aasta kõige kehvemad filmid ja näitlejad(3)
Kõige halvem film
“365 Days”
“Absolute Proof"
“Dolittle”
“Fantasy Island”
“Music”
Halvim näitleja
Robert Downey, Jr. — “Dolittle”
Mike Lindell — “Absolute Proof”
Michele Morrone — “365 Days”
Adam Sandler — “Hubie Halloween”
Halvim näitlejanna
Anne Hathaway — “The Last Thing He Wanted” ja Roald Dahli “The Witches”
Katie Holmes — “Brahms: The Boy II” ja “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
Kate Hudson — “Music”
Lauren Lapkus — “The Wrong Missy”
Anna-Maria Sieklucka — “365 Days”
Halvim naiskõrvalosatäitja
Glenn Close — “Hillbilly Elegy”
Lucy Hale — “Fantasy Island”
Maggie Q — “Fantasy Island”
Kristen Wiig — “Wonder Woman 1984”
Maddie Ziegler — “Music”
Halvim meeskõrvalosatäitja
Chevy Chase — “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee”
Rudy Giuliani — “Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film”
Shia LeBeouf — “The Tax Collector”
Arnold Schwarzeneggar — “Iron Mask”
Bruce Willis — “Breach, Hard Kill” ja “Survive the Night”
Halvim ekraanipaar
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani — “Borat Subsequent Movie-Film”
Robert Downey Jr. & tema mitteveenev aktsent — “Dolittle”
Harrison Ford & koer — “Call of the Wild”
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade — “The Wrong Missy”
Adam Sandler & tema hääl — “Hubie Halloween”
Halvim režissöör
Charles Band — Kõik 3 "Barbie & Kendra" filmi
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes — “365 Days”
Stephen Gaghan — “Dolittle”
Ron Howard — “Hillbilly Elegy”
Sia — “Music”
Halvim stsenaarium
“365 Days”
Kõik 3 Barbie & Kendra filmi
“Dolittle”
“Fantasy Island”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
Halvim uusversioon, koopia või järg
“365 Days”
“Dolittle”
“Fantasy Island”
“Hubie Halloween”
“Wonder Woman 1984”
Kuldse Vaarika auhind ehk Razzie on USA reklaamikirjaniku John J. B. Wilsoni väljamõeldis. Esimesed Kuldvaarikad kuulutati välja 31. märtsil 1981 Wilsoni elutoas, need anti 1980. aasta halvimate filmide eest.