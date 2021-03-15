TÄISPIKK NIMEKIRI | Selgusid tänavused Oscarite nominendid!(3)
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja:
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Olivia Colman ("The Father")
Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
Yeri Han ("Minari")
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja:
Sasha Baron Cohen ("Trial of the Chicago 7")
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Parim kostüümidisain:
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Mulan"
Parim originaalmuusika:
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
Parim lühianimatsioon:
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
Parim lühifilm:
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"
Parim heli:
"Greyhound"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal"
Parim võõrkeelne film:
"Another Round"
"Better Days"
"Collective"
"The Man Who Sold His Skin"
"Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Parim meespeaosatäitja:
Riz Ahmed filmis ("Sound of Metal")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Gary Oldman ("Mank")
Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Parim naispeaosatäitja:
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Parim animafilm:
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie. Farmageddon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Parim operaatoritöö:
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Parim lavastaja:
Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
David Fincher ("Mank")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
Parim dokumentaalfilm:
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"Time"
Parim lühidokumentaal:
"Colette"
"A Concerto Is A Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song for Latasha"
Parim grimm:
"Emma"
"Hillybilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
Parim film:
"The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Parimad eriefektid:
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
Parim kohandatud stsenaarium:
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
Parim originaalstsenaarium:
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Parim laul:
"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
"Húsavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest")
"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead")
"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami")
Parim kunstnikutöö:
"The Father"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Tenet"
Parim montaaž:
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"