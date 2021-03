1."I am Legend"

2. "Cast Away"

3. "Frozen"

4. "Thelma & Louise"

5. "Steel Magnolias"

6. "Gravity"

7. "Bridesmaids"

8. "Melancholia"

9. "The Fountain"

10. "Never Been Kissed"

11. "Children of Men"

12. "Hot American Summer"

13. "Stepmom"

14. "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World"





15. "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"

16. "Garden State"

17. "My Girl"

18. "A League of Their Own"

19. "Lost in Translation"