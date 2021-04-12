Täispikk nimekiri | Briti tele- ja filmiauhindadel võidutses "Nomaadimaa", ka "Tenet" sai pärjatud

Parim film:

"The Father"

"The Mauritanian"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Parim briti film:

"Calm With Horses"

"The Dig"

"The Father"

"His House"

"Limbo"

"The Mauritanian"

"Mogul Mowgli"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Rocks"

"Saint Maud"

Parim briti lühifilm:

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ("Eyelash")

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ("Lizard")

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ("Lucky Break")

Ghada Eldemellawy ("Miss Curvy")

Farah Nabulsi ("The Present")

Parim naispeaosatäitja:

Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")

Radha Blank ("The 40-Year-Old Version")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces Of A Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")

Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")

Parim meespeaosatäitja:

Riz Ahmed ("Sound Of Metal")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")

Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")

Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja:

Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")

Kosar Ali ("Rocks")

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Dominique Fishback ("Judas And The Black Messiah")

Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")

Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja:

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas And The Black Messiah")

Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")

Alan Kim ("Minari")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami…")

Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")

Paul Raci ("Sound Of Metal")

Parim režissöör:

Thomas Vinterberg – "Another Round"

Shannon Murphy – "Babyteeth"

Lee Isaac Chung – "Minari"

Chloe Zhao – "Nomadland"

Jasmila Zbanic – "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Sarah Gavron – "Rocks"

Silmapaistev debüüt stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt:

Remi Weekes "His House"

Ben Sharrock "Limbo"

Jack Sidey "Moffie"

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson "Rocks"

Rose Glass "Saint Maud"

Parim animafilm:

"Onward"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Parim stsenaarium:

"Another Round"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Rocks"

"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium:

"The Dig"

"The Father"

"The Mauritanian"

"Nomadland"

"The White Tiger"

Parim operaatoritöö: