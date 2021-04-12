Uudised
12.04.2021, 10:47

Täispikk nimekiri | Briti tele- ja filmiauhindadel võidutses "Nomaadimaa", ka "Tenet" sai pärjatud

 
Foto: EPA/Scanpix
Möödunud nädalavahetusel jagati Briti Filmi- ja Telekunsti Akadeemia (BAFTA) auhindu. Kõige rohkem ehk neli BAFTAt võitis "Nomaadimaa" ning ka "Tenet" pärjati ühega. Tutvu nominentide ja võitjatega!

Parim film:

"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Parim briti film:

"Calm With Horses"
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"His House"
"Limbo"
"The Mauritanian"
"Mogul Mowgli"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Rocks"
"Saint Maud"

Parim briti lühifilm:

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ("Eyelash")
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ("Lizard")
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ("Lucky Break")
Ghada Eldemellawy ("Miss Curvy")
Farah Nabulsi ("The Present")

Parim naispeaosatäitja:

Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")
Radha Blank ("The 40-Year-Old Version")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces Of A Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")
Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")

Parim meespeaosatäitja:

Riz Ahmed ("Sound Of Metal")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")
Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")
Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja:

Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")
Kosar Ali ("Rocks")
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Dominique Fishback ("Judas And The Black Messiah")
Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")
Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja:

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas And The Black Messiah")
Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")
Alan Kim ("Minari")
Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami…")
Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")
Paul Raci ("Sound Of Metal")

Parim režissöör:

Thomas Vinterberg – "Another Round"
Shannon Murphy – "Babyteeth"
Lee Isaac Chung – "Minari"
Chloe Zhao – "Nomadland"
Jasmila Zbanic – "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Sarah Gavron – "Rocks"

Silmapaistev debüüt stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt:

Remi Weekes "His House"
Ben Sharrock "Limbo"
Jack Sidey "Moffie"
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson "Rocks"
Rose Glass "Saint Maud"

Parim animafilm:

"Onward"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"

Parim stsenaarium:

"Another Round"
"Mank"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Rocks"
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium:

"The Dig"
"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland"
"The White Tiger"

Parim operaatoritöö:

"Judas And The Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"The Mauritanian"
"News Of The World"
Joshua James Richards "Nomadland"

Tõusev täht:

Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Parim dokumentaalfilm:

"Collective"
"David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet"
"The Dissident"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"The Social Dilemma"

Parim võõrkeelne film:

"Another Round"
"Dear Comrades!"
"Les Misérables"
"Minari"
"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Parim kostüümidisain:

"Ammonite"
"The Dig"
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"

Parim grimm:

"The Dig"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"

Parim originaalmuusika:

"Mank"
"Minari"
"News Of The World"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Soul"

Parim montaaž

"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound Of Metal"
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Parim kujundus:

"The Dig"
"The Father"
"Mank"
"News Of The World"
"Rebecca"

Parim heli:

"Greyhound"
"News Of The World"
"Nomadland"
"Soul"
"Sound Of Metal"

Parimad efektid:

"Greyhound"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One And Only Ivan"
"Tenet"

Parim briti lühianimatsioon:

"The Fire Next Time"
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf "The Owl And the Pussycat"
"The Song Of A Lost Boy"

Casting:

Shaheen Baig ("Calm with Horses")
Alexa L. Fogel ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Julia Kim ("Minari")
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ("Promising Young Woman")
Lucy Pardee ("Rocks")

