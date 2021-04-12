Täispikk nimekiri | Briti tele- ja filmiauhindadel võidutses "Nomaadimaa", ka "Tenet" sai pärjatud
Parim film:
"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"
Parim briti film:
"Calm With Horses"
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"His House"
"Limbo"
"The Mauritanian"
"Mogul Mowgli"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Rocks"
"Saint Maud"
Parim briti lühifilm:
Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ("Eyelash")
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ("Lizard")
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ("Lucky Break")
Ghada Eldemellawy ("Miss Curvy")
Farah Nabulsi ("The Present")
Parim naispeaosatäitja:
Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")
Radha Blank ("The 40-Year-Old Version")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces Of A Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")
Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")
Parim meespeaosatäitja:
Riz Ahmed ("Sound Of Metal")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")
Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")
Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja:
Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")
Kosar Ali ("Rocks")
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Dominique Fishback ("Judas And The Black Messiah")
Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")
Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja:
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas And The Black Messiah")
Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")
Alan Kim ("Minari")
Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami…")
Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")
Paul Raci ("Sound Of Metal")
Parim režissöör:
Thomas Vinterberg – "Another Round"
Shannon Murphy – "Babyteeth"
Lee Isaac Chung – "Minari"
Chloe Zhao – "Nomadland"
Jasmila Zbanic – "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Sarah Gavron – "Rocks"
Silmapaistev debüüt stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt:
Remi Weekes "His House"
Ben Sharrock "Limbo"
Jack Sidey "Moffie"
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson "Rocks"
Rose Glass "Saint Maud"
Parim animafilm:
"Onward"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Parim stsenaarium:
"Another Round"
"Mank"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Rocks"
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"
Parim kohandatud stsenaarium:
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland"
"The White Tiger"
Parim operaatoritöö:
"Judas And The Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"The Mauritanian"
"News Of The World"
Joshua James Richards "Nomadland"
Tõusev täht:
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Parim dokumentaalfilm:
"Collective"
"David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet"
"The Dissident"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"The Social Dilemma"
Parim võõrkeelne film:
"Another Round"
"Dear Comrades!"
"Les Misérables"
"Minari"
"Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Parim kostüümidisain:
"Ammonite"
"The Dig"
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
Parim grimm:
"The Dig"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
Parim originaalmuusika:
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News Of The World"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Soul"
Parim montaaž
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound Of Metal"
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"
Parim kujundus:
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"Mank"
"News Of The World"
"Rebecca"
Parim heli:
"Greyhound"
"News Of The World"
"Nomadland"
"Soul"
"Sound Of Metal"
Parimad efektid:
"Greyhound"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One And Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
Parim briti lühianimatsioon:
"The Fire Next Time"
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf "The Owl And the Pussycat"
"The Song Of A Lost Boy"
Casting:
Shaheen Baig ("Calm with Horses")
Alexa L. Fogel ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Julia Kim ("Minari")
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ("Promising Young Woman")
Lucy Pardee ("Rocks")