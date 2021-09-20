Selgusid Emmy teleauhindade võitjad: Netflixi "The Crown" tegi puhta töö!(1)
Parim lühisari:
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Parim draamasari:
The Crown (Netflix)
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Parim komöödiasari:
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Parim naisnäitleja draamasarjas:
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Parim meesnäitleja draamasarjas:
Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Parim naisnäitleja komöödiasarjas:
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Parim meesnäitleja komöödiasarjas:
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)
Parim naisnäitleja lühisarjas või telefilmis:
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Parim meesnäitleja lühisarjas või telefilmis:
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas:
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas:
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Parim režissöör (lühiseriaal, telefilm):
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank
Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller
Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins
WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman
Parim stsenarist (lühiseriaal, telefilm):
I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel
Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank
WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron
WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja lühisarjas või telefilmis:
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja lühisarjas või telefilmis:
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Parim draamasarja stsenarist:
The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau
Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
Parim draamasarja režissöör:
The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs
Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau
Pose (FX) Steven Canals
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas:
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)
Parim jutusaade:
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Conan (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Parim sketšisaade:
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Parim komöödiasarja stsenaarium:
Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey
Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino
Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Parim komöödiasarja režissöör:
Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello
B Positive (CBS), James Burrows
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel
Mom (CBS), James Widdoes
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney
Parim võistlussari:
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Parim live-saade:
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Parim varieteesaade:
Hamilton (Disney+)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)