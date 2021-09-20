Selgusid Emmy teleauhindade võitjad: Netflixi "The Crown" tegi puhta töö!

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC) Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO) Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix) Billy Porter, Pose (FX) Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO) Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix) Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX) Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Black-ish (ABC) Cobra Kai (Netflix) Emily in Paris (Netflix) Hacks (HBO Max) The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) The Kominsky Method (Netflix) Pen15 (Hulu)

The Crown (Netflix) The Boys (Amazon) Bridgerton (Netflix) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Lovecraft Country (HBO) The Mandalorian (Disney+) Pose (FX) This Is Us (NBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) I May Destroy You (HBO) Mare of Easttown (HBO) The Underground Railroad (Amazon) WandaVision (Disney+)

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas:

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Parim režissöör (lühiseriaal, telefilm):

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman

Parim stsenarist (lühiseriaal, telefilm):

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja lühisarjas või telefilmis:

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja lühisarjas või telefilmis:

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Parim draamasarja stsenarist:

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Parim draamasarja režissöör: